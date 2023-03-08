Hero Bishop Paprocki BLASTS Pro-LGBTQ Cardinal McElroy

The war for the soul of the Catholic Church continues to intensify as Bishop Paprocki accuses notorious pro-LGBTQ Cardinal McElroy of heresy.

Will the princes of the Church finally go into a period of healing, or will this only embolden the modernists’ infiltrators to double down on their mission of destroying Christ’s Church?

Will this disregard for human life finally teach the world the dark conclusion that results from rejecting the Church’s sexual morality?

Watch this episode of Faith and Reason now for what you need to know to help heal our broken world:

