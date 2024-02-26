Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Hero? NYC Cardinal Timothy Dolan Responds to LGBT Funeral for Atheist Cecilia Gentili

Viewer discretion advised: Sacrilege and language. Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York whitewashed the sacrilege that took place during Cecilia Gentili’s funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral — sparking outcry from Catholics around the world for justice.

Watch the full episode of Faith and Reason here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/cdl-dolan-downplays-cecilia-gentilis-sacrilegious-funeral-at-st-patricks-cathedral/

February 26, 2024

