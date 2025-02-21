Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Heroes FREE after medical neglect in prison

Political prisoners jailed for peacefully defending the unborn share their shocking experiences behind bars: denied medical care, neglected, and torn from their families. Now freed by President Donald Trump, they expose the brutal reality of their imprisonment and the price they paid for standing up for life. Their powerful testimonies reveal the true cost of pro-life activism under an oppressive regime — and why the fight is far from over.

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/political-prisoners-freed-by-donald-trump-exclusive-interview/

February 21, 2025

