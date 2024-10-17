Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Hidden dangers of trans ideology | How it harms children and families

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The hidden dangers of the trans ideology  – Vaishnavi Sundar explains the impact of male-to-female transitions on families, particularly wives and children. The psychological manipulation involved in pushing trans ideology onto children highlights the dangers of exploiting their vulnerability during formative years.

Watch the full interview HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-women-widowed-by-the-transgender-cult/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 17, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Hidden dangers of trans ideology | How it harms children and families

Recent Videos
2:49

Why are we calling them women?

Recent Videos
2:29

Don't let social media RUIN your God given dreams

Recent Videos
2:05

Protecting your family with the Rosary

Recent Videos
3:13

Leah Darrow's journey to Christ: embracing God's call for more

Recent Videos
4:36

Modesty brings us closer to Christ

Recent Videos
2:48

Jesus brought the Gospel to the Jewish people and so MUST we

Recent Videos
3:44

Israel’s bombing of Gaza: churches and civilians under attack

Recent Videos
3:07

Christians under attack | IDF bombs Gaza church

Recent Videos
3:42

The message of Fatima is MASSIVE

Recent Videos
5:51

Is Tucker radically changing his view on the pill?

Recent Videos
2:48

Fatima is THE ANSWER of our times

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...