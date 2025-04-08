Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Hidden SECRET behind IVF: Doctor SPEAKS OUT!

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

IVF, or in vitro fertilization, is praised as a modern miracle — but what’s the ethical cost? Dr. Alicia Thompson, an OB-GYN turned pro-life advocate, reveals what most doctors won’t: the high number of discarded embryos, the low success rates, and the moral compromise hidden beneath the surface.

Dr. Thompson dives deep into her personal conversion story, her embrace of Catholic teaching, and how she radically changed her medical practice. Now, she champions restorative reproductive medicine and fertility awareness — not only as alternatives but as a better, more humane way forward for women’s health.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

 

April 8, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
39:14

Hidden SECRET behind IVF: Doctor SPEAKS OUT!

Recent Videos
33:51

Shocking prophecy REVEALED | The Antichrist is HERE?!

Recent Videos
30:29

Silent genocide | The truth about Gaza’s Christian crisis

Recent Videos
31:03

She survived Communist CHINA, sees it happening here

Recent Videos
32:41

The moral CRISIS of IVF: Can Catholics adopt frozen embryos?

Recent Videos
28:32

FBI TERRORIZED his family - FACE Act overreach

Recent Videos
9:57

URGENT: LifeSiteNews needs YOUR help! Keep us fighting

Recent Videos
30:02

Abby Johnson calls out cowards | Stop compromising!

Recent Videos
48:18

The Church needs a counter-revolution | Bringing America Back to Life

Recent Videos
56:03

How the saints survived torture | COVID-era tyranny

Recent Videos
36:23

The next pope, upcoming conclave | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
35:54

Supernatural evidence brings Catholics BACK to Church

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...