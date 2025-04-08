Hidden SECRET behind IVF: Doctor SPEAKS OUT!

IVF, or in vitro fertilization, is praised as a modern miracle — but what’s the ethical cost? Dr. Alicia Thompson, an OB-GYN turned pro-life advocate, reveals what most doctors won’t: the high number of discarded embryos, the low success rates, and the moral compromise hidden beneath the surface.

Dr. Thompson dives deep into her personal conversion story, her embrace of Catholic teaching, and how she radically changed her medical practice. Now, she champions restorative reproductive medicine and fertility awareness — not only as alternatives but as a better, more humane way forward for women’s health.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten