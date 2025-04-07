Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Hidden truth of Palm Sunday - A sorrowful celebration | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

Palm Sunday is more than a joyful procession — it’s a profound paradox. As Jesus rides into Jerusalem hailed as a king, the donkey He chooses tells a different story — one of peace, humility, and sacrifice. This reflection uncovers the dual nature of Palm Sunday, where the crowd’s adoration masks the coming betrayal and suffering of Christ.

Bishop Joseph Strickland explores why this event captures the volatility of human opinion, the inevitability of the cross, and how God’s consistent plan unfolds through unexpected paths. As we celebrate, we also remember that true kingship is found not in glory but in the willingness to serve and sacrifice.

April 7, 2025

31:59

31:08

The fight for religious freedom | Bishop Strickland’s warning

6:01

Bishops must break their silence

30:22

Shocking proof of God's presence | Bishop Strickland

30:23

The moment God DIRECTLY intervenes | Bishop Strickland

29:14

LGBTQ blessings WEAKEN the Church | Bishop Strickland

29:15

The Eighth Commandment & the crisis of truth | Bishop Strickland

29:51

Church funds MISMANAGED? Corruption in government | Bishop Strickland

28:57

How the culture of lust is destroying society | Bishop Strickland

22:57

The true sanctity of life | Bishop Strickland

29:16

The breakdown of the family | Bishop Strickland

29:52

Keeping the Sabbath holy | Bishop Strickland

