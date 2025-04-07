Hidden truth of Palm Sunday - A sorrowful celebration | Bishop Strickland

Palm Sunday is more than a joyful procession — it’s a profound paradox. As Jesus rides into Jerusalem hailed as a king, the donkey He chooses tells a different story — one of peace, humility, and sacrifice. This reflection uncovers the dual nature of Palm Sunday, where the crowd’s adoration masks the coming betrayal and suffering of Christ.

Bishop Joseph Strickland explores why this event captures the volatility of human opinion, the inevitability of the cross, and how God’s consistent plan unfolds through unexpected paths. As we celebrate, we also remember that true kingship is found not in glory but in the willingness to serve and sacrifice.

