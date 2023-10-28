HIGHLIGHT: Donald Trump, WWIII, & fate of the Latin Mass

The world continues reeling from geopolitical and religious upheaval on every front. Former President Donald Trump recently warned that the world is now closer to World War III than ever before — and Pope Francis has only doubled down on his attacks against faithful Catholics and the Traditional Latin Mass. Furthermore, Pope Francis’ endorsement regarding the interfaith “Abrahamic Family House” in Abu Dhabi raises concerns that he intends to ban the Traditional Latin Mass — paving the way for the One World Religion. With the Synod on Synodality coming swiftly to a close, it is increasingly clear that the next steps toward a seemingly coordinated — even “scripted” — progression of the One World Religion is right around the corner. Watch now for the most significant highlights of Pope Francis’ efforts to forever change the Catholic Church and see what the Faith and Reason panel has said about the possibility of entering World War III.

