Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

Hollywood actress shares experience with big tech and cancel culture, and standing firm in our mission as moms

Mon May 17, 2021 - 5:51 pm EST

Tina Griffin of Counter Culture Mom joins Lisa and Maddie on this week's episode of Ladies of LifeSite. Tina shares her experience as a Hollywood actress and how dark the messages from Hollywood truly are. She also dives into her recent experience with Big Tech. Of course, as mamas, Tina, Lisa, and Maddie talk about how to carry on protecting our children and raising them up to be Disciples of Christ in a world filled with negative and evil messages.

