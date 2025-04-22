Hollywood EXPOSED: Degeneracy, trafficking & demons

Former Hollywood actress and producer Nicole Abisinio shares her radical conversion to Christ — and why she left the entertainment industry to fight for souls through film. Nicole reveals the dark spiritual forces behind mainstream media, the devastating link between pornography and human trafficking, and how her hit series The Advocate blends mysticism, faith, and real-world rescue. She and John-Henry expose how impurity and demonic influence flood today’s content — and why Catholic families can no longer afford to look the other way. Nicole also introduces Solace, her brand-new streaming platform built for families hungry for beauty, truth, and uncompromising Catholic media. This is more than testimony — it’s a call to arms for Christians to reclaim the arts.

