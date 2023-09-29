Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Hollywood star Patricia Heaton advocates Latin Mass for youth's true Catholic experience

Hollywood Actress Patricia Heaton promotes the Latin Mass, emphasizing its significance for young people looking for true Catholicism. Then, Cardinal Gerhard Müller defends Bishop Strickland, highlighting Strickland’s unwavering commitment to the faith amidst ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, a significant development in the case of disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick unfolds as he is mandated to undergo a new competency exam as part of his Wisconsin criminal trial. Attorney General Merrick Garland, for his part, increases his pro-family persecution — looking to deport a German family of nine who came to America in search of educational freedom and traditional Christian values. The pro-family fight is reaching center stage as a contentious debate on educational freedom is ready to boil over.

September 29, 2023

