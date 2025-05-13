Holy See Ambassador: The #1 Thing Catholic Fathers Must Do

Eduard Habsburg, Hungary’s ambassador to the Holy See and father of six, shares insights from his new book, Building a Wholesome Family in a Broken World. Drawing on personal experience, Habsburg calls on Catholic fathers to step up as visible, faithful leaders in the home. From trusting God’s timing in marriage to raising children strong in the faith, he offers practical wisdom for couples navigating today’s challenges. This is a powerful call to build families that don’t just survive, but shine.



