Homeschooling isn't as daunting as it seems; you can do it!

Maddie and Reba are joined by their moms to talk about homeschooling. Learn from these seasoned homeschooling moms on why they decided to homeschool their children and how they did it. If you have any questions for Lora and Katherine, we would be happy to pass it along. Email us at...

Ladies of LifeSiteSeptember 3, 2021

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

