Homosexual behavior is a sin no matter who says it’s OK

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 10.27.2020. Today, Mother Miriam speaks about the importance of Catholics not voting for candidates that support abortion. She also speaks about the Pope’s recent comments regarding same-sex civil unions.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Never miss a show! Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live email updates here.