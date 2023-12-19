Homosexual Blessings: Austrian bishop says priests CAN'T refuse & Malawi bishops say NO WAY

Reactions from bishops all over the world to Pope Francis’s norms for blessing homosexual couples are pouring in. While some bishops have forbidden such blessings, altogether others have gone as far as to say that they’re priests are not allowed to refuse such blessings.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten