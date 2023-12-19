Homosexual Blessings: Austrian bishop says priests CAN'T refuse & Malawi bishops say NO WAY
Reactions from bishops all over the world to Pope Francis’s norms for blessing homosexual couples are pouring in. While some bishops have forbidden such blessings, altogether others have gone as far as to say that they’re priests are not allowed to refuse such blessings.
December 19, 2023
