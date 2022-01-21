Hope for America: The pro-life movement full steam ahead at the 2022 March for Life
The 2022 March For Life was a resounding success with turnout as large as ever, despite attempts by the District of Columbia to discourage attendance with harsh vaccine restrictions. This year took on a special significance after last year's March was canceled.
