Hope Is Fuel: Catholic on Purpose | Live on May 24

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Hope is fuel for life’s journey in our increasingly depressed and isolated society. Now, the Hope Is Fuel: Catholic on Purpose event is becoming the #1 place to find it. Hope Is Fuel: Catholic on Purpose features international speaker, renowned Catholic apologist, and host of the Hope Is Fuel: Catholic on Purpose event, Patrick Coffin. Hope Is Fuel: Catholic on Purpose “offers trustworthy insights, rational perspectives and time-tested solutions for those who desire a deeper life of truth, faith and freedom.” 

The former host of the widely popular and syndicated program, Catholic Answers Live, the radio show of Catholic Answers, Patrick Coffin offers Catholics and non-Catholics alike the answers to finding hope in a purposeless world. The Culture of Life needs answers for hope, fuel for the journey, and God-given purpose to live for something greater than ourselves. Hope Is Fuel: Catholic on Purpose is the place to find our hope.

LifeSiteNews is a sponsor of this event and a $20 savings discount is being offered to LifeSiteNews viewers. To sign up, visit: www.hopeisfuel.com/events Enter Discount Promo Code: LIFESITE20

May 10, 2023

