Hope on the horizon? Pope Leo and the Church’s future

As Pope Leo XIV begins his pontificate, Catholics around the world are asking: Is this the turning point the Church has long prayed for? After years of doctrinal confusion and internal division, Pope Leo’s early actions suggest a return to clarity and tradition. But can this new leadership truly bring stability to the Church? See the signs of hope — and the challenges that remain — as the faithful look to Pope Leo for guidance, truth, and spiritual renewal.

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/a-new-dawn-pope-leo-xiv-and-a-return-to-clarity-dale-hudson/

June 9, 2025

