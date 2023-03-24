Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

HORRIFYING: 100+ Babies Murdered in America's Capitol

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising is on the frontlines bringing #JusticeForTheFive — and all 115 babies — discovered ruthlessly butchered and murdered by abortion in America’s capitol, Washington, D.C. Just last year, among all the Washington Surgi-Center dismembered and destroyed babies, five of them were very late term and savagely aborted. Their cause is championed by Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, a pro-life group dedicating to standing for the hundreds of thousands of babies murdered by abortion across America every year. 

Abortion will lose to the Culture of Life, and every American will be granted the right to life in all 50 states. However, Washington, D.C. — a federal district — has become an abortion center for the pro-abortion and anti-life movement. The Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising will not stop

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

March 24, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:07:52

HORRIFYING: 100+ Babies Murdered in America's Capitol

Recent Videos
0:12:49

BREAKING: Pope Francis' Vatican advancing new shaman mass?

Recent Videos
0:02:47

Introducing LifeSiteNews' all-new video page

Recent Videos
0:38:19

‘Make love, not war’: The false promises & fallout of the sexual revolution

Recent Videos
0:25:33

New revelations of a former abortionist: Holocaust made me pro-life

Recent Videos
0:05:20

Where charity & love prevail: Kenya's children need your help

Recent Videos
0:30:25

WARNING: ‘Spiritual poisons’ stemming from Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality

Recent Videos
0:04:18

BREAKING: Rosary-wearing Jill Biden promotes contraception to Kenya’s young people

Recent Videos
22:47

Exclusive interview: Mark Houck reacts to FAILED FBI plot against him

Recent Videos
5:44

Life is on the line - Mark Houck trial Day 2

Recent Videos
7:38

Massive turnout for the first post-Roe March for Life

Recent Videos
6:38

EXCLUSIVE: March For Life coverage: Why marching still matters

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...