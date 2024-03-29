Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

HORRIFYING: Man Experiences LOSS of God

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Ed Jozsa experienced a terrible car crash which caused him to allegedly experience the afterlife — including life without God. Many of us think God is far away from us, and that life without God doesn’t sound so bad. Jozsa, having allegedly experienced this reality, reports a very different and horrifying feeling.

Jozsa is now on a mission to use the miracle of his survival as a rallying call to the world: live for God or suffer in hell. John-Henry Westen takes the pro-life movement to the limit, discussing the important responsibilities we all play that will ultimately bring us to account at the moment of death.

Watch now: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/man-died-after-car-crash-heres-what-he-saw/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 29, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

HORRIFYING: Man Experiences LOSS of God

Recent Videos
4:57

'I went to the WORST place in all of existence' | Ed Jozsa

Recent Videos
3:31

'Suffering is a GIFT' — car crash survivor

Recent Videos
3:05

'I thought I was dreaming' - Man TRAPPED in Car Crash

Recent Videos
3:15

How France KILLED motherhood

Recent Videos
5:20

The big problem with IVF

Recent Videos
6:10

Catholic education under attack by bishop

Recent Videos
11:15

Was this priest SUSPENDED for faithfully celebrating the Traditional Latin Mass?

Recent Videos
18:36

Cancelled 'Cowboy Priest' Father Clay Hunt reveals last rodeo with Archbishop García-Siller

Recent Videos
5:49

Priest ROLLS HIS EYES at sexual harassment allegation?!

Recent Videos
5:36

GRAPHIC: LGBT parade targets children

Recent Videos
5:42

'Female bishop' advising Pope Francis?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...