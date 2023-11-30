Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

HOT MIC: Vatican using 'mafia' tactics to stop public support of Bishop Strickland

The John-Henry Westen Show

Fatima TV Anchorwoman Anna Kulanová was stopped and detained near St. Peter’s Square by Italian Police acting on instruction of the Vatican over a banner that displayed public support for recently cancelled Bishop Joseph Strickland. Vatican police admitted on camera that support for Bishop Strickland was the reason for detainment. After being forced into a police vehicle, police confiscated Kulanová’s banner and cameras. Kulanová was held by the police for more than 3 hours—providing the police enough time to wipe her electronics of footage. Now, Kulanová is telling her story. It is impossible to now deny, Pope Francis’ Vatican seeks to cancel real dialogue — and she has the hidden mic recording to prove it.

November 30, 2023

HOT MIC: Vatican using 'mafia' tactics to stop public support of Bishop Strickland

