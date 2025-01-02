Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How a hermit priest helped save a woman from addiction during COVID lockdown

The John-Henry Westen Show

Catholic author and speaker Kevin Wells recounts the struggles he and his wife, Krista, faced during her battle with addiction and how Father Martin Flum, a diocesan priest who became a hermit, played a pivotal role in bringing healing to their lives during the height of the COVID pandemic. Through his raw and honest storytelling, Wells hopes to inspire others struggling with broken marriages or personal wounds, showing how God’s grace can work through the sacraments and the dedication of holy priests.

For the full story, purchase Wells’ new book, The Hermit: The Priest Who Saved a Soul, a Marriage, and a Family, here: https://ignatius.com/the-hermit-hermp/

January 2, 2025

