How A liberal Cardinal could become a Holy Pope

With Pope Francis’ health raising the possibility of a conclave, speculation grows about the Church’s direction and the next pope. Could a liberal cardinal rise to become a holy leader? There are reasons for cautious optimism in 2025, but we must also be prepared for the Church and world to face greater challenges ahead.

