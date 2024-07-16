How Beethoven Composed Music While Deaf

Discover the incredible story of Ludwig van Beethoven, who defied the odds by composing some of the world’s most beloved music despite being deaf. Learn how his unique methods and unwavering determination allowed him to create timeless masterpieces. Beethoven’s journey is a testament to the power of human resilience and creativity.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/music-is-absolutely-central-to-tolkiens-catholic-vision-in-middle-earth/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten