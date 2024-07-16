Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How Beethoven Composed Music While Deaf

Discover the incredible story of Ludwig van Beethoven, who defied the odds by composing some of the world’s most beloved music despite being deaf. Learn how his unique methods and unwavering determination allowed him to create timeless masterpieces. Beethoven’s journey is a testament to the power of human resilience and creativity.

July 16, 2024

