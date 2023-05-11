How can God let people go to Hell? In our modern society, where depression and isolation seem to be on the rise, hope becomes a precious fuel for life’s journey. How can we find purpose amidst the chaos? Where can we turn for hope when the world seems bleak? How can we live a life of authentic faith and truth?

Renowned Catholic apologist, and host of the event, Patrick Coffin, Hope Is Fuel: Catholic on Purpose offers a transformative experience rooted in trustworthy insights, rational perspectives, and time-tested solutions for those seeking a deeper life of truth, faith, and freedom. The former host of the widely popular and syndicated program Catholic Answers Live brings his wealth of knowledge and expertise to Catholics and non-Catholics alike. With a world that often feels devoid of purpose, Coffin provides answers to finding hope in what may seem like a purposeless world. At a time when the Culture of Life needs hope, this event becomes a beacon, offering the fuel needed to navigate life’s challenges and discover a God-given purpose greater than ourselves.

It is crucial to find reliable sources of inspiration and guidance and to stay dedicated to helping others find hope, meaning, and a path to true freedom. Discover the fuel you need to overcome life’s challenges, find your purpose, and ignite a lasting hope that transcends the boundaries of our troubled world.



