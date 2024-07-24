Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How can one God exist as three divine persons?

Mother Miriam Live

Mother Miriam Live

See More

On this episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother Miriam continues reading about how the one true God exists as three distinct yet not separate persons: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

July 24, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

How can one God exist as three divine persons?

Recent Videos
57:22

The Trinity cannot be comprehended. It is a mystery we must believe by faith

Recent Videos
57:46

The existence of God can be known through His creation

Recent Videos
57:40

How the Rule of St. Benedict helped establish Christendom

Recent Videos

God created us to grow in faith, holiness, and love for Him

Recent Videos
57:42

Did you know July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus?

Recent Videos
57:51

What does it really mean for wives to submit to their husbands?

Recent Videos
56:49

St. Peter’s encouraging letter to early Christians still resonates with us today

Recent Videos
57:00

Cardinal Sarah speaks on the state of the Church in America

Recent Videos
57:02

Cardinal Sarah warns against ‘practical atheism'

Recent Videos

Will the Vatican cancel the Traditional Latin Mass worldwide on July 16?

Recent Videos

In memoriam of Al Kresta, a Catholic radio broadcaster who died at 72

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...