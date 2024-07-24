Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
How can one God exist as three divine persons?
Mother Miriam LiveSee More
On this episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother Miriam continues reading about how the one true God exists as three distinct yet not separate persons: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
July 24, 2024
Comments