How can the DEVIL be SO CLOSE to the POPE?

Fr. Charles Murr’s journey to the priesthood was not a clean, pious narrative; it was a collision with the scandal and confusion simmering inside the Church. After early encounters with clerical corruption nearly shattered his faith, he turned to law and philosophy, searching for a foundation that wouldn’t crumble. What he found in Rome, however, was a Church divided: between timeless truth and ideological drift, between real fraternity and institutional decay.

A question that changed Fr. Murr’s life forever: “Where do you think the devil is going to be?” The answer reframes the entire crisis: Evil clusters where grace should flow strongest, not because the Church is false but because she is true. Corruption near the pope doesn’t disprove the papacy; it confirms its spiritual significance.

January 29, 2026

Recent Episodes

