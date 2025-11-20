How Catholic nuns are SAVING hundreds of children

In the slums of Nairobi, Sr. Judith and other Franciscan sisters are rescuing children from a life of hunger and despair. Through three schools founded by Sr. Miriam Duggan, over 1,000 kids now receive food, education, and a chance at dignity. Many arrive malnourished and hopeless but leave nourished, educated, and filled with purpose. Teachers and graduates share how this mission has changed their lives.

For just $100, you can feed a child for an entire year. Donate NOW at https://www.lifefunder.com/nairobi/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten