How Catholic nuns are SAVING hundreds of children
In the slums of Nairobi, Sr. Judith and other Franciscan sisters are rescuing children from a life of hunger and despair. Through three schools founded by Sr. Miriam Duggan, over 1,000 kids now receive food, education, and a chance at dignity. Many arrive malnourished and hopeless but leave nourished, educated, and filled with purpose. Teachers and graduates share how this mission has changed their lives.
November 20, 2025
