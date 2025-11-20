Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How Catholic nuns are SAVING hundreds of children

In the slums of Nairobi, Sr. Judith and other Franciscan sisters are rescuing children from a life of hunger and despair. Through three schools founded by Sr. Miriam Duggan, over 1,000 kids now receive food, education, and a chance at dignity. Many arrive malnourished and hopeless but leave nourished, educated, and filled with purpose. Teachers and graduates share how this mission has changed their lives.

November 20, 2025

