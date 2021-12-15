The Van Maren Show

How Christian conservatives shaped Canada's pro-life movement

The history of the Canadian pro-life movement is not very well-known by many people, which is why Jonathon van Maren spoke with this author to break down how the movement began and talk about some key figures.

December 15, 2021

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

