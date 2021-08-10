How Christian families can survive as more and more freedoms are being taken away
In today's episode, Mother Miriam highlights Bishop Athanasius Schneider's 12-point survival plan for Christian parents, which he shared on LifeSiteNews in 2016. You can find the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/video-bishop-schneider-12-steps-to-surviving-as-a-catholic-family-in-a-mora/
