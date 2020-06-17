Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

How communists plotted to overthrow the US, as Fatima seer foretold

Wed Jun 17, 2020 - 12:31 pm EST

In This Episode

Sr. Lucia revealed that Our Lady informed her that even the United States of America would be overcome by communism if Russia was not consecrated to Her Immaculate Heart by the Pope in union with the world’s bishops.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL