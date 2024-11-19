How dissenters tried to change Church teaching on contraception

In a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City, moral theologian Dr. Janet Smith discussed the history of dissent from Humanae Vitae, Pope Paul VI’s encyclical reaffirming Church teaching on the intrinsically grave evil of contraception. She identifies theologians who attempted to justify the use of contraception and explains the ongoing relevance of their erroneous reasoning within the contemporary Church.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten