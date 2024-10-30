Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How Families Foster Vocations

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Families are a foundational source of holy vocations, nurturing future priests, religious, and lay leaders with a deep love for God and neighbor. In this episode, we explore how contemplative nuns embody a unique call to motherhood, not only in devotion but in spiritual nurturing and guidance. Their lives offer profound lessons for every mother and family, reminding us that the call to motherhood, whether spiritual or physical, is a calling to foster love, faith, and purpose in the world. Discover the powerful role families play in answering God’s call.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/nuns-reveal-the-secret-wisdom-of-motherhood/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 30, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

How Families Foster Vocations

Recent Videos
7:25

Pope Pius XII’s one word after his Fatima vision: ‘Apostasy’

Recent Videos
3:46

Breaking the stacked deck: what cardinals SHOULD be

Recent Videos
2:37

Is Pope Francis making Catholics lose the faith?

Recent Videos
4:51

How to combat the GLOBAL epidemic of trans victimhood

Recent Videos
3:35

Hidden dangers of trans ideology | How it harms children and families

Recent Videos
2:49

Why are we calling them women?

Recent Videos
2:29

Don't let social media RUIN your God given dreams

Recent Videos
2:05

Protecting your family with the Rosary

Recent Videos
3:13

Leah Darrow's journey to Christ: embracing God's call for more

Recent Videos
4:36

Modesty brings us closer to Christ

Recent Videos
2:48

Jesus brought the Gospel to the Jewish people and so MUST we

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...