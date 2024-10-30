How Families Foster Vocations

Families are a foundational source of holy vocations, nurturing future priests, religious, and lay leaders with a deep love for God and neighbor. In this episode, we explore how contemplative nuns embody a unique call to motherhood, not only in devotion but in spiritual nurturing and guidance. Their lives offer profound lessons for every mother and family, reminding us that the call to motherhood, whether spiritual or physical, is a calling to foster love, faith, and purpose in the world. Discover the powerful role families play in answering God’s call.

