How France KILLED Motherhood

France has enshrined abortion access into its constitution — permanently relinquishing the dignity of motherhood for the false sense of ‘progress’ championed by the godless left. France had been revered across the world for its fidelity to the Church, which has now been all but lost. With the fall of the pro-life movement in France, the attack on motherhood, and France’s betrayal of the Church, it is unsurprising that Islam has now risen at alarming rates across the nation.

Watch the full show for a complete analysis here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/trump-v-biden-france-self-destructs-on-abortion/

March 18, 2024

