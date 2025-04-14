Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How Holy Week Changed the World | Bishop Strickland

Dive into the heart of Holy Week with a moving, day-by-day reflection by Bishop Strickland on the final days of Jesus’ life. From Palm Sunday’s unexpected triumph to the silence of Holy Saturday and the joy of Easter Sunday, each moment is filled with spiritual meaning. Meditate on Jesus clearing the temple, confronting betrayal, washing His disciples’ feet, and embracing the cross—not as a passive observer, but as a participant in the story of redemption. With Scripture, tradition, and practical insight, this journey helps you prepare your heart, deepen your repentance, and live the gospel through the most sacred week of the Christian year.

April 14, 2025

