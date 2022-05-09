How I came back to Christ after abandoning the Church ft. Amber Rose, The Religious Hippie
We're back! LifeSiteNews is proud to present the new host of the Ladies of LifeSite, Stella Moore. She's the marketing coordinator for LifeSiteNews and the social media coordinator for the Coalition for Canceled Priests. Today we're joined by Amber Rose, also known as The Religious Hippie. She shares her story of coming back to the Catholic Church and witnessing to her faith in a secular world. Follow The Religious Hippie on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Instagram.
About the Show
Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events.
We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.
