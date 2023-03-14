How is THIS Good for Women’s Health? Even those who are “hard of heart” cannot escape the truth of the natural law.

This is what former abortionist turned pro-life advocate Dr. Kathi Aultman found out in her early years as an obstetrician-gynecologist. Having had an abortion herself, she was initially convinced as a doctor that she could never force a woman to carry a child to term. Over time, however, the horrific things she began to see in her practice gnawed at her.

The sight of unwanted children being destroyed in the womb turned her away from performing these operations, but it wasn’t until she read an article on the horrible events during World War 2 that she became inexorably pro-life.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/new-revelations-of-a-former-abortionist-holocaust-made-me-pro-life/

