How leftists manipulate language to frame the debate on abortion, euthanasia, transgenderism

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the left ramping up Orwellian attacks on language in the abortion, transgender, and euthanasia debates, analyzing how they manipulate language to frame the debates on their terms.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten