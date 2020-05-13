How much do you really know about the WHO?

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

The World Health Organization has been spotlighted in the news recently thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but how much do you actually know about the WHO?

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Rebecca Oas from the Center for Family and Human Rights, joins Jonathon to talk about the background of the WHO, their current work, and why pro-lifers should be leery of the programs they promote.

Oas and Van Maren discuss the how the WHO has come to be more of a political organization than a health organization, especially with their promotion of abortion.