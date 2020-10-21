Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

How my dad, Joe Scheidler, inspired me to be a pro-life activist

Wed Oct 21, 2020 - 5:54 pm EST

In This Episode

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, pro-life activist Eric Scheidler joins Jonathon to discuss the impact of the pro-life grassroots movements and how his father’s pro-life activism helped shaped his own passion for life. 

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL