How one Canadian province sparked a nationwide debate on transgender ideology
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon considers the possibility that a debate on transgender ideology is about to break out in Canada given the country’s current policy trends, the Conservative Party’s adoption of pro-family resolutions, and the backlash they have received from the mainstream media.
September 20, 2023
