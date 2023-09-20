Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How one Canadian province sparked a nationwide debate on transgender ideology

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon considers the possibility that a debate on transgender ideology is about to break out in Canada given the country’s current policy trends, the Conservative Party’s adoption of pro-family resolutions, and the backlash they have received from the mainstream media.

September 20, 2023

