How Pope Leo XIV can HEAL the Church

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

John-Henry Westen and Anthony Abbate of Avoiding Babylon open up about the spiritual exhaustion left in the wake of the Francis era, years marked by confusion, division, and deep wounds among faithful Catholics. Now, with Pope Leo XIV beginning his pontificate, they explore whether this could be the start of true healing. While ambiguity remains, early signs offer hope. The conversation turns toward unity, trust, and the need to read the pope’s actions with both charity and clarity. Healing won’t be instant, but with prayer, patience, and faith, it may finally begin.

May 22, 2025

