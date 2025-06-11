Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How Pope Leo XIV Could Change Everything

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

What might Pope Leo XIV do differently from Pope Francis? The early signs—from his choice of papal name to his traditional vestments and reverent public gestures—that point to a potentially dramatic shift in tone and policy. Will Pope Leo XIV reaffirm orthodoxy, restore reverence, and heal divisions in the Church? As speculation builds, faithful Catholics look to this new pontificate with hope and prayerful expectation.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/a-pontiff-for-our-time-the-promise-of-pope-leo-xiv-patrick-coffin/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten 

June 11, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

How Pope Leo XIV Could Change Everything

Recent Videos
3:50

Bishop Strickland’s removal: Who’s truly responsible?

Recent Videos
5:08

Hope on the horizon? Pope Leo and the Church’s future

Recent Videos
4:43

Trust God, not the internet — start praying for Pope Leo

Recent Videos
3:07

What Pope Leo XIV must ADDRESS to HEAL the Church

Recent Videos
5:24

The visions that changed everything | Luz de Maria

Recent Videos
3:37

Will the CCP invade Canada?

Recent Videos
4:04

Hell is real — Don't stay silent

Recent Videos
3:28

Babies or bio-waste? The dark cost of IVF

Recent Videos
5:07

The Antichrist: warnings from the early church

Recent Videos
4:24

A new dawn for the unborn or same old lies? | Trump's America

Recent Videos
3:52

Is Trump turning against Israel?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...