Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

How pro-lifers can fight Canada’s assisted suicide agenda

Wed Dec 23, 2020 - 1:50 pm EST

In This Episode

In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon van Maren is joined by Blaise Alleyne to discuss how to combat and advocate against euthanasia and assisted suicide. The pro-life activist highlights how “it's always possible to find meaning and purpose, even in the face of extraordinary suffering.”

