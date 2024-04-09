Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How Reporting on Ukraine’s Frontline Changed this US Journalist

On a mission to help others, Ryan Miller felt compelled to travel to the frontlines of the war between Russia and Ukraine — documenting and reporting what few have dared to do. “I’m on the side of humanity,” Miller insists. Miller speaks exclusively with LifeSiteNews reporter Frank Wright, explaining the harrowing experience of serving families in need, speaking the truth, and even finding God in the process.

April 9, 2024

