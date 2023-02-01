How should Christians fight the culture war? Retired pastor explains
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with evangelical Christian author and retired pastor Erwin Lutzer to discuss his new book, No Reason to Hide: Standing for Christ in a Collapsing Culture, and how Christians should fight the culture war begun by the left.
The Van Maren ShowFebruary 1, 2023
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
