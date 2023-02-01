The Van Maren Show

How should Christians fight the culture war? Retired pastor explains

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with evangelical Christian author and retired pastor Erwin Lutzer to discuss his new book, No Reason to Hide: Standing for Christ in a Collapsing Culture, and how Christians should fight the culture war begun by the left.

