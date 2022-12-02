How should every Catholic family strive to live Advent?
In today's episode, Mother Miriam shares an article written by Michael Matt, editor of the Remnant Newspaper, on tradition that his family practiced during Advent.
Mother Miriam LiveDecember 2, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
