How should the pro-life, pro-family movements navigate the emerging post-Christian era?
On the first episode of The Van Maren Show in 2023, Jonathon takes stock of last year's ups and downs in the fight for life, family, and freedom, and explains how living in a post-Christian age means we should be realistic about the challenges facing us this year and beyond.
The Van Maren ShowJanuary 4, 2023
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
