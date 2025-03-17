How should we celebrate St. Patrick's Day when it's always during Lent?
On this episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother Miriam discusses the Feast of St. Patrick and how Catholics should celebrate this wonderful saint. She also takes a caller and answers listener emails.
March 17, 2025
Comments