How the Church CHANGED overnight: controversy of Vatican II

The John-Henry Westen Show

Fr. Charles Murr opens up about the spiritual and institutional unraveling that followed the Second Vatican Council, recalling how ambiguity, failed leadership, and compromises with modern ideologies destabilized the Church from within. He argues the true crisis came not from the Council’s texts but from their misinterpretation and misuse by poorly formed clergy. The aftermath of Humanae Vitae, he says, marked a collapse in episcopal authority, as public dissent went unpunished and relativism infiltrated moral theology. Liturgical experimentation and the loss of sacred discipline further unmoored Catholics from tradition. Fr. Murr traces these roots of today’s crisis to a fateful moment when the Church exchanged clarity for confusion and obedience for opinion.

January 27, 2026

