How the culture of lust is destroying society | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Joseph Strickland, in a critique of the cultural normalization of same-sex relationships and transgender ideology, reflects on the Sixth Commandment — “You shall not commit adultery” — and its crucial role in preserving the sanctity of marriage and family. He emphasizes that this commandment is not just a prohibition but a divine call to live in purity, self-giving love, and commitment. Strickland explains modern society’s rejection of God’s plan for human love, pointing to the widespread acceptance of adultery, contraception, fornication, and pornography as evidence of moral decline. He stresses that the Church’s teachings on chastity apply to all — married, single, or consecrated — and are essential to true joy and holiness.

Strickland also highlights how the breakdown of marital fidelity and the rejection of God’s design for sexuality have led to societal chaos. Despite the challenges, he offers a message of hope, reminding the faithful that God’s mercy is always available through repentance and the sacrament of reconciliation. He calls on Catholics to uphold the dignity of marriage, reject modern distortions of sexuality, and lead by example in living out God’s plan for love and family.

