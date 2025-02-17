Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How the culture of lust is destroying society | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

See More

Bishop Joseph Strickland, in a critique of the cultural normalization of same-sex relationships and transgender ideology, reflects on the Sixth Commandment — “You shall not commit adultery” — and its crucial role in preserving the sanctity of marriage and family. He emphasizes that this commandment is not just a prohibition but a divine call to live in purity, self-giving love, and commitment. Strickland explains modern society’s rejection of God’s plan for human love, pointing to the widespread acceptance of adultery, contraception, fornication, and pornography as evidence of moral decline. He stresses that the Church’s teachings on chastity apply to all — married, single, or consecrated — and are essential to true joy and holiness.

Strickland also highlights how the breakdown of marital fidelity and the rejection of God’s design for sexuality have led to societal chaos. Despite the challenges, he offers a message of hope, reminding the faithful that God’s mercy is always available through repentance and the sacrament of reconciliation. He calls on Catholics to uphold the dignity of marriage, reject modern distortions of sexuality, and lead by example in living out God’s plan for love and family.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 17, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

How the culture of lust is destroying society | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
22:57

The true sanctity of life | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:16

The breakdown of the family | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:52

Keeping the Sabbath holy | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
30:13

Bishop Strickland denounces Pope Francis' 'denigration' of the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
30:47

The idea 'all religions lead to God' violates the First Commandment | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: 'We are a Church that believes in miracles'

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: The Church is not a 'corporation' but the Mystical Body of Christ

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: Christ's yoke can help lighten the burdens and trials of our lives

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Advent helps us repent of our sins and direct our focus back to Christ

Recent Videos
25:27

Bishop Strickland: Children are 'not a commodity to be acquired' via surrogacy

Recent Videos
25:40

Bishop Strickland: Some Church leaders 'caught up in finding their own truth,' ignoring the Gospel

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...